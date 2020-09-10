Alfred Bade, 70, Stoughton, died Friday, Sept. 4, at Agrace Center for Hospice & Palliative Care, Janesville. Arrangements are pending. Albrecht Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Edgerton, is assisting the family.
Debra Marie Case, 67, Janesville, died Wednesday, Sept. 9, at home. Services will be at 11 a.m. Wednesday, Sept. 16, at St. John Vianney Catholic Church, Janesville. Visitation will be from 5 to 7 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 15, at Henke-Clarson Funeral Home, Janesville, and from 10 a.m. until the time of services Sept. 16 at the church.
Stanley J. Fiedler, 87, Janesville, died Wednesday, Sept. 9, at St. Elizabeth Nursing Home, Janesville. Services will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 12, at Nativity of Mary Catholic Church, Janesville. Schneider Funeral Home & Crematory, Janesville, is assisting the family.
David E. Ovans, 98, Janesville, died Monday, Sept. 7, at Agrace Center for Hospice & Palliative Care, Janesville. Services will be at 11:30 a.m. Sunday, Sept. 27, at Rotary Botanical Gardens, Janesville. Visitation will follow services Sept. 27 at the gardens. Henke-Clarson Funeral Home, Janesville, is assisting the family.
Harold D. Schut, 77, Clinton, died Wednesday, Sept. 9, at home. Arrangements are pending. Brian Mark Funeral Home & Cremation Care, Clinton, is assisting the family.
Katherine E. Smith, 82, Janesville, died Wednesday, Sept. 9, at Cedar Crest, Janesville. No services will be held. Apfel-Ehlert Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Edgerton, is assisting the family.
Mattie L. Stewart, 68, Janesville, died Sept. 1 at home. Services will be at 11 a.m. Tuesday, Sept. 15, at Daley Murphy Wisch & Associates Funeral Home and Crematorium, Beloit. Visitation will be from 10 a.m. until the time of services Sept. 15 at the funeral home. Social distancing and face masks required.