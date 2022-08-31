Death notices for Sept. 1, 2022 Gazette staff Aug 31, 2022 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email SUBSCRIBE NOW Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Rebecca J. Alexander, 74, Milton, died Tuesday, Aug. 30, at home. No services are planned. Albrecht Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Milton, is assisting the family.Sheryl A. Jaques, 63, Janesville, died Monday, Aug. 29, at home. Celebration of life will be at a later date. All Faiths Funeral and Cremation Services, Janesville, is assisting the family."Captain" Ron R. VanHorn, 75, Crystal Lake, Illinois, died Aug. 16 in West Allis. No services are planned. Derrick Funeral Home, Lake Geneva, is assisting the family. Sign up for our Obituaries newsletterReceive a daily list of obituaries delivered right to your inbox by 7 a.m. Monday-Friday. SIGN UP NOW SUBSCRIBE NOW Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Games Trending Now UPDATE: Four injured in gunfire at late-night yard party in rural Clinton Death notices for Aug. 26, 2022 Pride in the people: Rock County Historical Society builds exhibit about those who worked at General Motors' Janesville plant New estimate shows ice arena and conference center could cost $60 million Death notices for Aug. 29, 2022 Latest e-Edition The Gazette To view our latest eEdition, click the image on the left. Special section Spring Home Improvement Parade Your Weekly Parade Newsletters Sign up today!Choose from a variety of newsletters delivered right to your inbox. SUBSCRIBE NOW Newsletters Sign up today!Choose from a variety of newsletters delivered right to your inbox. SUBSCRIBE NOW Promote your event If you have an event you'd like to list in our calendar, submit it now! Go to form