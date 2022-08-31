Rebecca J. Alexander, 74, Milton, died Tuesday, Aug. 30, at home. No services are planned. Albrecht Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Milton, is assisting the family.

Sheryl A. Jaques, 63, Janesville, died Monday, Aug. 29, at home. Celebration of life will be at a later date. All Faiths Funeral and Cremation Services, Janesville, is assisting the family.