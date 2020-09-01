George William Buchholz Jr., 83, Darien, died Sunday, Aug. 30, at home. Services will be at 11 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 3, at Our Redeemer Lutheran Church, Delavan. Visitation will be from 10 a.m. until the time of services Sept. 3 at the church. Monroe Funeral Home, Delavan, is assisting the family.
James P. Chrislaw, 31, Clinton, died Sunday, Aug. 30, in Clinton. Arrangements are pending. Brian Mark Funeral Home & Cremation Care, Clinton, is assisting the family.
Aleta Joyce “Lee” Fazel Brockman, 74, Beloit, died Sunday, Aug. 30, at Jefferson Memory Care, Jefferson. Memorial services will be at 1 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 6, at the Salvation Army, Beloit. Hansen-Gravitt Funeral Home, Beloit, is assisting the family.
James E. Hessenauer, 82, Janesville, died Friday, Aug. 28, at St. Croix Hospice, Delavan. Private family services will be held. Schneider Funeral Home & Crematory is assisting the family.
Joseph H. Nash, 66, Janesville, died Sunday, Aug. 30, at Mercyhealth Hospital and Trauma Center, Janesville. Celebration of life will be from 4 to 7 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 8, at Whitcomb-Lynch Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Janesville.
Danille S. Reiff, 53, Lake Geneva, died Thursday, Aug.27, at home. Services will be at 5 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 10 at Derrick Funeral Home, Lake Geneva. Visitation will be from 3 p.m. until the time of services Sept. 10 at the funeral home.
Alta May Steinke, 92, Janesville and formerly Orlando, Florida, died Saturday, Aug. 29, at Mercyhealth Hospital and Trauma Center, Janesville. Celebration of life will be at a later date. Whitcomb-Lynch Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Janesville, is assisting the family.
Mary Dell Williams, 94, Beloit, died Monday, Aug. 24, at University Hospital, Madison. Private services will be held. Visitation will be from noon to 5 p.m. Friday, Sept. 4, at Hansen-Gravitt Funeral Home, Beloit. A livestream will be available at the funeral home’s website.