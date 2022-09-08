Susan Marie Doubleday, 70, Beloit, died Aug. 24 at Beloit Memorial Hospital, Beloit. Visitation will be at 11 a.m. Friday, Sept. 16, at Hansen-Gravitt Funeral Home, Beloit.
Dennis L. Dutcher, 81, Whitewater, died Wednesday, Sept. 7, at Mercyhealth Hospital and Trauma Center, Janesville. Private celebration of life will be at a later date. Betzer-Lazarczyk Family Funeral Home, Delavan, is assisting the family.
Roger B. Lewis, 82, Janesville, died Tuesday, Sept. 6, at Oak Park Place, Janesville. Memorial services will be at 11 a.m. Wednesday, Sept. 14, at Asbury United Methodist Church, Janesville. Visitation will be from 10 a.m. until the time of services Sept. 14 at the church. Schneider Funeral Home & Crematory, Janesville, is assisting the family.
Nancy Joan Malin, 86, Janesville, died Wednesday, Sept. 7, at Cedar Crest, Janesville. Services will be at 2:30 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 1, at Henke-Clarson Funeral Home, Janesville. Visitation will be from 1 p.m. until the time of services Oct. 1 at the funeral home.
Karen S. Nelson, 80, Janesville, died Wednesday, Sept. 7, at Mercyhealth Hospital and Trauma Center, Janesville. Services will be at 6 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 14, at Schneider Funeral Home & Crematory, Janesville. Visitation will be from 3 p.m. until the time of services Sept. 14 at the funeral home.
Diane Marie Plantenberg, 70, Beloit, died Monday, Sept. 5, at home. Private services will be held. Hansen-Gravitt Funeral Home, Beloit, is assisting the family.
Dale June (Peterson) Wallace, 72, Janesville, died Monday, Sept. 5, at Edgerton Care Center, Edgerton. Memorial services will be at 2 p.m. Friday, Sept. 16, at Milton Lawns Memorial Park, Janesville. Hansen-Gravitt Funeral Home, Beloit, is assisting the family.
Alvin F. Walmer, 88, Evansville, died Tuesday, Sept. 6, at SSM Health St. Mary's Hospital-Madison. Visitation will be from 2 to 4 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 11, at Ward-Hurtley Funeral Home, Evansville.
