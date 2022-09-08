Susan Marie Doubleday, 70, Beloit, died Aug. 24 at Beloit Memorial Hospital, Beloit. Visitation will be at 11 a.m. Friday, Sept. 16, at Hansen-Gravitt Funeral Home, Beloit.

Dennis L. Dutcher, 81, Whitewater, died Wednesday, Sept. 7, at Mercyhealth Hospital and Trauma Center, Janesville. Private celebration of life will be at a later date. Betzer-Lazarczyk Family Funeral Home, Delavan, is assisting the family.