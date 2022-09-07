John F. Mudgett Sr., 72, Sharon, died September 3, 2022, Mercyhealth Janesville. Services are pending. MONROE FUNERAL HOME in Delavan is assisting the family.

Jay Johns, 60, of Beloit, died September 5, 2022, at home. A Memorial Service will be at 1:00 p.m. on Monday, September 12 in the Daley Murphy Wisch Funeral Home, 2355 Cranston Rd., Beloit, WI. Inurnment will be in East Lawn Cemetery. Visitation of Remembrance will be from 4pm until 7pm on Sunday, September 11 in the funeral home.