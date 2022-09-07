John F. Mudgett Sr., 72, Sharon, died September 3, 2022, Mercyhealth Janesville. Services are pending. MONROE FUNERAL HOME in Delavan is assisting the family.
Jay Johns, 60, of Beloit, died September 5, 2022, at home. A Memorial Service will be at 1:00 p.m. on Monday, September 12 in the Daley Murphy Wisch Funeral Home, 2355 Cranston Rd., Beloit, WI. Inurnment will be in East Lawn Cemetery. Visitation of Remembrance will be from 4pm until 7pm on Sunday, September 11 in the funeral home.
Susan Marjorie Doubleday, 70, Beloit, died August 24, 2022, at Beloit Memorial Hospital. Arrangements are pending with Hansen-Gravitt Funeral Home, 424 Prospect Street, Beloit, Wisconsin 53511.
Dale June (Peterson) Wallace, 72, Janesville, died September 5, 2022, at Edgerton Care Center. Arrangements are pending with Hansen-Gravitt Funeral Home, 424 Prospect Street, Beloit, Wisconsin 53511.
Diane Marie Plantenberg, 70, Beloit, died September 5, 2022, at her home. Arrangements are pending with Hansen-Gravitt Funeral Home, 424 Prospect Street, Beloit, Wisconsin 53511.
Ruth Ann (Willing) Podest, 59, Beloit, died September 6, 2022, at St. Mary's Hospital, Janesville. Arrangements are pending with Hansen-Gravitt Funeral Home, 424 Prospect Street, Beloit, Wisconsin 53511.
Alvin F Walmer, 88, Evansville, died September 6, 2022, at SSM Health, Madison. Visitation will be Sunday September 11, 2022, at 2pm with Military Honors from Evansville VFW Post 6905 and go until 4pm at the Ward-Hurtley Funeral Home, Evansville.
Nancy R Zwieg, 75, Janesville, died September 6, 2022, at Agrace Center for Hospice & Palliative Care. Arrangements are pending with Apfel Wolfe Funeral Home.
Donald McNamer, 66, formerly of Janesville, died September 7, 2022, Gunderson Hospital - LaCrosse. Arrangements will be announced by Apfel Wolfe Funeral Home.
