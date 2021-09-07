Lucille R. Bartz, 97, Edgerton, died Saturday, Sept. 4, at Edgerton Care Center, Edgerton. Memorial services will be at 11:30 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 11, at Trinity Evangelical Lutheran Church, Edgerton. Visitation will be from 10 a.m. until the time of services Sept. 11 at the church. Albrecht Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Edgerton, is assisting the family.
S. Howard "Bud" Busch, 98, Edgerton, died Thursday, Sept. 2, at Agrace Center for Hospice & Palliative Care, Janesville. Services will be at 11 a.m. Monday, Sept. 13 at Central Lutheran Church, Edgerton. Visitation will be from noon to 2 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 12, at Apfel-Ehlert Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Edgerton.
Mary Elaine Gillespie, 93, Janesville, died Friday, Sept. 3, at Rock Haven Nursing Home, Janesville. Services will be at 11 a.m. Wednesday, Sept. 15, at First Lutheran Church, Janesville. Visitation will be from 5 to 7 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 14, at Schneider Funeral Home & Crematory, Janesville.
John A. Hickey Sr., 83, Lyons, died Aug. 23, at home. Private services were held. Derrick Funeral Home, Lake Geneva, assisted the family.
Fredex Hudson, 44, Beloit, died Aug. 31 in Beloit. Services will be at noon Friday, Sept. 10 at Hansen-Gravitt Funeral Home, Beloit. Visitation will be from noon to 5 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 9, at the funeral home.
Trevor Scott Shoemaker, 29, Brodhead, died Sunday, Sept. 5, at home. Services will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 11, at Newcomer Silverthorn Chapel on the Hill, Orfordville. Visitation will be from 4 to 8 p.m. Friday, Sept. 10, and from 10 a.m. until the time of services Sept. 11 at the funeral home.
Richard John Ziemendorf, 89, Janesville and Edgerton, died Monday, Sept. 6, at home. Arrangements are pending. Albrecht Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Milton, is assisting the family.
Sign up for our Obituaries newsletter
Receive a daily list of obituaries delivered right to your inbox by 7 a.m. Monday-Friday.