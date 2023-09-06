Death notices for Sep. 7, 2023 Sep 6, 2023 2 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email SUBSCRIBE NOW Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Gary L. Griffin, 65, of Delavan, died Aug. 25 at Javon Bea Hospital, Rockford, Illinois. Celebration of Life will be held from noon — 3 p.m. on Sept. 10 at the Wagon Wheel in Delavan. Sign up for our Obituaries newsletterReceive a daily list of obituaries delivered right to your inbox by 7 a.m. Monday-Friday. SIGN UP NOW SUBSCRIBE NOW Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Games Trending Now STE building new manufacturing plant Honoring children lost to cancer: Isaac Strong Foundation 'Crossfit For A Cure' is Sunday RECAP Garden volunteer finds work with jail inmates rewarding Suspect at large in reported domestic stabbing Sex offender relocating to Janesville Special section Spring Home Improvement 2021 Parade Your Weekly Parade Newsletters Sign up today!Choose from a variety of newsletters delivered right to your inbox. SUBSCRIBE NOW