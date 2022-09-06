Robert L. Emerson, 90, Janesville, died Sunday, Sept. 4, at home. Memorial services will be at 1 p.m. Friday, Sept. 16, at Schneider Funeral Home & Crematory, Janesville. Visitation will be from 11:30 a.m. until the time of services Sept. 16 at the funeral home.

Rebecca M. Esparza, 41, Janesville, died Sunday, Sept. 4, at Aurora Medical Center, Burlington. Private services were held. Betzer-Lazarczyk Family Funeral Home, Delavan, assisted the family.