David L. Anderson, 68, Clinton, died Thursday, Sept. 2, at Aurora St. Luke's Medical Center in Milwaukee. Arrangements are pending. Brian G. Mark Funeral & Cremation Care, Clinton, is assisting the family.
Lucille R. Bartz, 97, Edgerton, died Saturday, Sept. 4, at Edgerton Care Center, Edgerton. Arrangements are pending. Albrecht Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Edgerton, is assisting the family.
Marlene R. (Fowler) Bellard, 83, Janesville, died Thursday, Sept. 2, at home. No services will be held. Henke-Clarson Funeral Home, Janesville, is assisting the family.
Marian Burke, 92, Delavan, died Tuesday, Aug. 31, at home. Services will be at 11 a.m. Tuesday, Sept. 7, at St. Andrew Catholic Church, Delavan. Visitation will be from 9 to 10:30 a.m. Sept. 7 at Betzer-Lazarczyk Family Funeral Home, Delavan.
Barbara A. Garren, 59, Beloit, died Thursday, Sept. 2, at Agrace Center for Hospice & Palliative Care, Janesville. Arrangements are pending. Brian G. Mark Funeral & Cremation Care, Beloit, is assisting the family.
Katherine Henze, 57, Janesville, died Friday, Sept. 3, at Beloit Memorial Hospital, Beloit. Celebration of life will be from 4 to 6 p.m., Friday, Sept. 10, at Schneider Funeral Home & Crematory, Janesville.
Dale Ann Kramer, 66, Delavan, died Tuesday, Aug. 31, at home. Services will be at 1 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 11, at St. Andrew Catholic Church, Delavan. Monroe Funeral Home, Delavan, is assisting the family.
Jeffrey Morgan, 54, Janesville, died Wednesday, Sept. 1, at SSM Health St. Mary's Hospital-Madison. No services are planned. Schneider Funeral Home & Crematory, Janesville, is assisting the family.
Richard A. Reining, 69, King, formerly Janesville, died Aug. 28, at ThedaCare Regional Medical Center, Appleton. Private services will be held. Henke-Clarson Funeral Home, Janesville, is assisting the family.
Kenneth Rosheisen, 75, Janesville, died Friday, Sept. 3, at Mercyhealth Hospital and Trauma Center, Janesville. Services will be at noon Wednesday, Sept. 8, at Schneider Funeral Home & Crematory, Janesville. Visitation will be from 10 a.m. until the time of services Sept. 8 at the funeral home.
Shannon L. Schultz, 50, Florence, South Carolina, died Thursday, Sept. 2, at Carolina Pines Regional Medical Center, Hartsville, South Carolina. Arrangements are pending. Schneider Funeral Home & Crematory, Janesville, is assisting the family.
Lewis Shults, 83, Pell Lake, died Tuesday, Aug. 31, at home. Services will be at 11 a.m. Friday, Sept. 10, at Steinke-Lazarczyk Family Funeral Home, Lake Geneva. Visitation will be from 5 to 8 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 9, and from 10 a.m. until the time of services Sept. 10 at the funeral home.
Jay H. Shultz, 67, Janesville, died Saturday, Sept. 4, at Mercyhealth Hospital and Trauma Center, Janesville. Services will be at noon Thursday, Sept. 9, at Apfel Wolfe Funeral Home, Janesville. Visitation will be from 10 a.m. until the time of services Sept. 9 at the funeral home.
Gerald Stadler, 77, Janesville, died Friday, Sept. 3, at Mercyhealth Hospital and Trauma Center, Janesville. Services will be at 11:30 a.m. Friday, Sept. 10, at St. John Vianney Catholic Church, Janesville. Visitation will be from 10 a.m. until the time of services Sept. 10 at the church. Schneider Funeral Home & Crematory, Janesville, is assisting the family.
Dolly M. Thomas, 64, Delavan, died Sunday, Sept. 5, at home. Arrangements are pending. Monroe Funeral Home, Delavan, is assisting the family.