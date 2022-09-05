Jeffrey W. “Jeff” Ashenfelter, 66, Janesville, died Thursday, Sept. 1, at home. Arrangements are pending. Schneider Funeral Home & Crematory, Janesville, is assisting the family.
Pauline M. Baines, 96, Janesville, died Friday, Sept. 2, at SSM Health St. Mary’s Hospital-Janesville. Arrangements are pending. Schneider Funeral Home & Crematory, Janesville, is assisting the family.
Betty J. Boyle, 81, formerly Sheboygan, died Friday, Sept. 2, at Mercyhealth Hospital and Trauma Center, Janesville. No services are planned. Schneider Funeral Home & Crematory, Janesville, is assisting the family.
Vicky L. Brodie, 72, Janesville, died Thursday, Sept. 1, at Mercyhealth Hosptial and Trauma Center, Janesville. Services will be at 11 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 8, at Apfel Wolfe Funeral Home, Janesville. Visitation will be from 10 a.m. until the time of services Sept. 8 at the funeral home.
Ione T. (Allert) Chatten, 84, Walworth, died Wednesday, Aug. 31, at Burr Oak Manor, Genoa City. Visitation will be from 1 to 3 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 10, at Toynton Funeral Home, Walworth.
Mark E. Ekman, 62, Delavan, died Aug. 18 in Illinois. Services will be at 3 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 11, at Delavan United Methodist Church, Delavan. Visitation will be from 2 p.m. until the time of services Sept. 11 at the church. Monroe Funeral Home, Delavan, is assisting the family.
Donald M. Haney, 77, Janesville, died Thursday, Sept. 1, at SSM Health St. Mary’s Hospital-Madison. Arrangements are pending. Schneider Funeral Home & Crematory, Janesville, is assisting the family.
Harlan L. “Skip” Jacot, 87, Janesville, died Aug. 28 at home. Services will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 10, at Mount Calvary Lutheran Church, Janesville. Visitation will be from 9 a.m. until the time of services Sept. 10 at the church. Apfel Wolfe Funeral Home, Janesville, is assisting the family.
Cathy A. Luebke, 61, Milton, died Aug. 29, at home. Arrangements are pending. Schneider Funeral Home & Crematory, Janesville, is assisting the family.
Darlene J. McMahon, 79, Beloit, died Sunday, Sept. 4, at home. Arrangements are pending. Brian G. Mark Funeral & Cremation Care, Beloit, is assisting the family.
Catherine M. Sweeney, 91, Milton, died Thursday, Sept. 1, at home. Services will be at noon Friday, Sept. 9, at St. Mary Catholic Church, Milton. Visitation will be from 10 a.m. until the time of services Sept. 9 at the church. Albrecht Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Milton, is assisting the family.
Harold W. Zilisch, 87, formerly Janesville, died Wednesday, Aug. 31, in Oak Creek. Private services will be held. Betzer-Lazarczyk Family Funeral Home, Delavan, is assisting the family.
Sign up for our Obituaries newsletter
Receive a daily list of obituaries delivered right to your inbox by 7 a.m. Monday-Friday.