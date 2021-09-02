Gregory Devoe Carter, 33, Beloit, died August 29, 2021, in Waupun. Private services will be held. Hansen-Gravitt Funeral Home, Beloit, is assisting the family.
Jeanne A. Fobes, 89, Janesville, died Wednesday, Sept. 1, at Oak Park Place, Janesville. Private services will be held. Henke-Clarson Funeral Home, Janesville, is assisting the family.
Geraldine L. Jensen, 74, Milton, died Wednesday, Sept. 1, at home. Services will be at 11 a.m. Friday, Sept. 10, at Oakland Seventh Day Adventist, Fort Atkinson. Visitation will be from 5 to 7 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 9, at Albrecht Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Milton, and from 10:30 a.m. until the time of services Sept. 10 at the church.
James Raymond "Jim" Klein, 81, Edgerton, died Tuesday, Aug. 31, at home. Services will be at 8:30 a.m. Monday, Sept. 13, at St. Joseph Catholic Church, Edgerton. Visitation will be from 4 to 6 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 12, at Albrecht Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Edgerton.
Thomas John Nelson, 70, Janesville, died Thursday, Sept. 2, at home. No services are planned. Apfel Wolfe Funeral Home, Janesville, is assisting the family.
Maggie Shultz, 57, Janesville, died Saturday, Aug. 28, at Mercyhealth Hospital and Trauma Center, Janesville. Visitation will be from 5 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 8, at Apfel Wolfe Funeral Home, Janesville.
Donna Turben, 87, Janesville, died Monday, Aug. 30, at Sun Valley East, Beloit. Visitation will be from 11 a.m. to noon Tuesday Sept. 7, at Milton Lawns Memorial Park, Janesville. Schneider Funeral Home & Crematory, Janesville, is assisting the family.
