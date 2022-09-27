Harlie S Thompson, 22, Janesville, died September 24, 2022, Albion, Wisconsin. Arrangements are pending with the Albrecht Funeral Homes & Cremation Services, Milton.
Carter Lee Johnson, 88, of Richmond, WI, died September 26, 2022, at Mercyhealth Hospital.. Funeral services will be private. A gathering for family and friends will be held from 1 to 3 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 29th at Badger Bobs, Richmond, WI. Henke-Clarson Funeral Home, Janesville is assisting the family.
Ethel (Borkenhagen) Buckner, 100, of South Beloit, Illinois, formerly of Beloit, Wisconsin, died September 23, 2022, in South Beloit. Services are 11:00 a.m., Saturday, October 1, 2022, at Hansen-Gravitt Funeral Home, 424 Prospect Street, Beloit, Wisconsin 53511. Visitation is one hour prior to the service. Committal at Plymouth Cemetery will follow the service.
Bonnie J Nagler, 69, Janesville, died September 27, 2022, at Agrace Center for Hospice and Palliative Care.. Arrangements will be announced by Apfel Wolfe Funeral Home, Janesville.
Marcia D. Benash, 88, of Janesville, died September 27, 2022, at home. Per Marcia's wishes, no services are being held. SCHNEIDER FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY is assisting her family.
Rhonda Tomlin, 73, Evansville, died September 25, 2022, at Mercy Hospital, Janesville. Funeral Service will be at 12pm on Friday September 30, 2022 at the Ward-Hurtley Funeral Home, Evansville. Visitation will be from 10am until time of service at the funeral home. The Ward-Hurtley Funeral Home is assisting the family.
