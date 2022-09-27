Harlie S Thompson, 22, Janesville, died September 24, 2022, Albion, Wisconsin. Arrangements are pending with the Albrecht Funeral Homes & Cremation Services, Milton.

Carter Lee Johnson, 88, of Richmond, WI, died September 26, 2022, at Mercyhealth Hospital.. Funeral services will be private. A gathering for family and friends will be held from 1 to 3 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 29th at Badger Bobs, Richmond, WI. Henke-Clarson Funeral Home, Janesville is assisting the family.