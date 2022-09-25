Milt D. Ancevic, 84, Delavan, died Saturday, Sept. 24, at home. Arrangements are pending. Monroe Funeral Home, Delavan, is assisting the family.
Ethel Mae (Borkenhagen) Buckner, 100, South Beloit, Illinois, formerly Beloit, died Friday, Sept. 23, at Fair Oaks Rehabilitation & Health Care Center, South Beloit, Illinois. Arrangements are pending. Hansen-Gravitt Funeral Home, Beloit, is assisting the family.
Nathan John Hee Kerr, 37, Janesville, died Thursday, Sept. 22, in Milwaukee. Services will be at 11 a.m. Tuesday, Oct. 4, at Henke-Clarson Funeral Home, Janesville. Visitation will be from 9:30 a.m. until the time of services Oct. 4 at the funeral home.
Barbara Ann Maurer, 85, Delavan, died Saturday, Sept. 24, at Burlington Memorial Hospital, Burlington. Arrangements are pending. Monroe Funeral Home, Delavan, is assisting the family.
Roman N. “Ray” Radtke Jr., 71, Delavan, died Thursday, Sept. 22, at home. Celebration of life will be at a later date. Monroe Funeral Home, Delavan, is assisting the family.
Gwen Reese, 94, Evansville, died Saturday, Sept. 24, at Agrace Center for Hospice & Palliative Care, Fitchburg. Services will be at 11 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 29, at St. John’s Lutheran Church, Evansville. Visitation will be from 10 a.m. until the time of services Sept. 29 at the church. Ward-Hurtley Funeral Home, Evansville, is assisting the family.
Timothy E. Reilly, 70, Edgerton, died Thursday, Sept. 22, at home. Services will be at 11 a.m. Tuesday, Sept. 27, at Albrecht Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Edgerton. Visitation will be from 4 to 7 p.m. Monday, Sept. 26, at the funeral home and from 10 a.m. until the time of services Sept. 27 at the funeral home.
David Schumacher, 85, Milton, died Friday, Sept. 23, at SSM Health St. Mary’s Hospital-Madison. Services will be at 11 a.m. Saturday Oct. 1, at St. John’s Evangelical Lutheran Church, Milton. Visitation will be from 5 to 7 p.m. Friday, Sept. 30, and from 10 a.m. until the time of services Oct. 1 at the church. Albrecht Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Milton, is assisting the family.
James A. “Jim” Soddy, 90, Janesville, died Saturday, Sept. 24, at Delavan Health Services, Delavan. Schneider Funeral Home & Crematory, Janesville, is assisting the family.
Duane L. Suckow, 56, Janesville, died Saturday, Sept. 24, at Mercyhealth Hospital and Trauma Center, Janesville. Schneider Funeral Home & Crematory, Janesville, is assisting the family.
