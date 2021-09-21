James R. Doll, 48, Janesville, died Friday, Sept. 17, in Janesville. Celebration of life will be from 3 to 6 p.m. Friday, Oct. 1, at All Faiths Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Janesville.
Carol Ann (Hartman) Glenn, 74, Beloit, died Friday, Sept. 17, in Madison. Services will be at 1 p.m. Monday, Sept. 27, at Haase-Lockwood & Associates Funeral Home and Crematory, Elkhorn. Visitation will be from noon until the time of services Sept. 27 at the funeral home.
Robert L. Granger, 88, Beloit, died Tuesday, Sept. 21, at Autumn Lake Nursing Home, Beloit. Arrangements are pending. Brian G. Mark Funeral & Cremation Care, Beloit, is assisting the family.
Allen C. Guthrie, 58, Elkhorn, died Saturday, Sept. 18, in Elkhorn. Private services will be held. Haase-Lockwood & Associates Funeral Home and Crematory, Elkhorn, is assisting the family.
Jon M. Kever, 50, Beloit, died Tuesday, Sept. 21, at Beloit Memorial Hospital, Beloit. Arrangements are pending . Brian G. Mark Funeral & Cremation Care, Beloit, is assisting the family.
Charles F "Charlie" Scharine, 86, Whitewater, died Sunday, Sept. 19, at Agrace Center for Hospice & Palliative Care, Janesville. Services will be at 3 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 26, at Rock Prairie United Presbyterian Church, town of Johnstown. Visitation will be from 1 p.m. until the time of services Sept. 26 at the church. Henke-Clarson Funeral Home, Janesville, is assisting the family.
Harold Frederick Schlender, 86, Janesville, died Saturday, Sept. 18, at home. Services will be at 1 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 28, at Faith Community Church, Janesville. Visitation will be from noon until the time of services Sept. 28 at the church. Schneider Funeral Home & Crematory, Janesville, is assisting the family.
Bernice Mae Stone, 93, Janesville, died Monday, Sept. 20, at Willowick Assisted Living, Janesville. Services will be at 10 a.m. Monday, Oct. 4, at Milton Lawns Memorial Park chapel, Janesville. Visitation will be from 9:30 a.m. until the time of services Oct. 4 at the chapel. Henke-Clarson Funeral Home, Janesville, is assisting the family.
