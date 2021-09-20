Bert W. Corkhill, 66, Janesville, died Saturday, Sept. 18, at Mercyhealth Hospital and Trauma Center, Janesville. Celebration of life will be from noon to 4 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 25 at Peace Park, Janesville, Henke-Clarson Funeral Home, Janesville, is assisting the family.
Floyd Denson, 69, South Beloit, Illinois, died Saturday, Sept. 18, in Beloit. Celebration of life will be at 11 a.m. Tuesday, Sept. 28, at Cornerstone Church, Beloit. Daley Murphy Wisch & Associates Funeral Home and Crematorium, Beloit, is assisting the family.
Nanette F. Jahnke, 64, Delavan, died Sunday, Sept. 19, at Mercyhealth Hospital and Trauma Center, Janesville. Arrangements are pending. Monroe Funeral Home, Delavan, is assisting the family.
Merle Messerschmidt, 78, East Troy, died Friday, Sept. 17, at Aurora Lakeland Medical Center, Elkhorn. Services will be at 11 a.m. Friday, Sept. 24, at Bethel United Methodist Church, Elkhorn. Visitation will be from 4 to 7 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 23, at Haase-Lockwood & Associates Funeral Home, Elkhorn, and from 10 a.m. until the time of services Sept. 24 at the church.
Grace J. (Cooley) Rowin, 91, Edgerton, died Saturday, Sept. 18, at home. Services will be at 11 a.m. Friday, Sept. 24, at Fulton Congregational Church, town of Fulton. Visitation will be from 10 a.m. until the time of services Sept. 24 at the church. Apfel-Ehlert Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Edgerton, is assisting the family.
Luella Mabel Shackelford, 97, Janesville, died Monday, Sept. 20, at home. Services will be at 11 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 30, at Schneider Funeral Home & Crematory, Janesville. Visitation will be from 10 a.m. until the time of services Sept. 30 at the funeral home.
Roger L. Streich, 85, Janesville, died Monday, Sept. 20, at home. Arrangements are pending. Apfel Wolfe Funeral Home, Janesville, is assisting the family.
