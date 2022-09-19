Margaret L. (Lawton) Fuller, 91, Madison, died Saturday, Sept. 17, at Tennyson Senior Living, Madison. Services will be at 11 a.m. Friday, Sept. 23, at Gunderson East Funeral Home, Madison. Visitation will be from 10 a.m. until the time of services Sept. 23 at the funeral home.
James J. Heck, 71, Williams Bay, died Sunday, Sept. 18, at home. Private services will be held. Steinke-Lazarczyk Family Funeral Home, Lake Geneva, is assisting the family.
Carole J. Hessner, 82, Delavan, died Friday, Sept. 16, at Aurora Zilber Family Hospice, Wauwatosa. Arrangements are pending. Monroe Funeral Home, Delavan, is assisting the family.
Dwayne Gary Oakes, 63, Beloit, died Wednesday, Sept. 14, at home. Services will be at 5 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 22, at Hansen-Gravitt Funeral Home, Beloit. Visitation will be from 4 p.m. until the time of services Sept. 22 at the funeral home.
Connie Sue (Blazier) Roberts, 57, Beloit, died Friday, Sept. 16, at home. Services will be at 2 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 25, at Hansen-Gravitt Funeral Home, Beloit. Visitation will be from 1 p.m. until the time of services Sept. 25 at the funeral home.
Randall Zank, 61, Beloit, died Saturday, Sept. 17, at University Hospital, Madison. Visitation will be from 4 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 21, at Daley Murphy Wisch & Associates Funeral Home and Crematorium, Beloit.
Sign up for our Obituaries newsletter
Receive a daily list of obituaries delivered right to your inbox by 7 a.m. Monday-Friday.