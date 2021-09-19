Chico Alegria, 42, Belvidere, Illinois, died Wednesday, Sept. 15, in Janesville. No services are planned. Schneider Funeral Home & Crematory, Janesville, is assisting the family.
Beverly Bultman, 91, Delavan, died Sunday, Sept. 19, at Ridgestone Village, Delavan. Arrangements are pending. Monroe Funeral Home, Delavan, is assisting the family.
Leroy Derhammer, 83, Janesville, died Friday, Sept. 17, at Alden Meadow Park, Clinton. Celebration of life will be from 2 to 5 p.m. Friday, Sept. 24, at Schneider Funeral Home & Crematory, Janesville.
Larry Junior Garrett, 67, South Beloit, Illinois, died Saturday, Sept. 18, at Beloit Memorial Hospital, Beloit. Arrangements are pending. Hansen-Gravitt Funeral Home, Beloit, is assisting the family.
Marilyn E. Hakes, 74, Afton, died Friday, Sept. 17, at Mercyhealth Hospital and Trauma Center, Janesville. Arrangements are pending. Brian G. Mark Funeral & Cremation Care, Beloit, is assisting the family.
Dawn Johnson, 56, Beloit, died Sept. 12, at Mercyhealth Hospital and Trauma Center, Janesville. Services will be at 2 p.m. Friday, Sept. 24 at Daley Murphy Wisch & Associates Funeral Home & Crematorium, Beloit. Visitation will be from 1 p.m. until the time of services Sept. 24 at the funeral home.
Grace M. Kietzman, 84, Clinton, died Friday, Sept. 17, at Alden Meadow Park, Clinton. Arrangements are pending. Brian G. Mark Funeral & Cremation Care, Clinton, is assisting the family.
Carol R. Lieb, 74, Clinton, died Wednesday, Sept. 15, at Beloit Memorial Hospital, Beloit. Arrangements are pending. Brian G. Mark Funeral & Cremation Care, Clinton, is assisting the family.
Alexander Loper, 53, Milton, died Friday, Sept. 17, at Mercyhealth Hospital and Trauma Center, Janesville. Private services will be held. Albrecht Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Milton, is assisting the family.
Dennis C. Redler, 65, Elkhorn, died Friday, Sept. 17, at home. Memorial services will be at 11:00 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 25, at Haase-Lockwood & Associates Funeral Home, Elkhorn. Visitation will be from 10 a.m. until the time of services Sept. 25 at the funeral home.
Richard "Dick" Rifenbery, 92, Beloit, died Saturday, Sept. 18, at The Suites, Beloit. Arrangements are pending. Brian G. Mark Funeral & Cremation Care, Beloit, is assisting the family.
Adolphus Williams, 82, Beloit, died Tuesday, Sept. 14, in Beloit. Services will be at noon Friday, Sept. 24, at New Zion Baptist Church, Beloit. Visitation will be from noon to 6 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 23, at Hansen-Gravitt Funeral Home, Beloit.