Cindy S. Beggs, 60, Janesville, died Wednesday, Sept. 1, at MercyHealth Hospital and Trauma Center, Janesville. Services will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 4, at St. Augustine Church, Footville. Visitation will be from 4 to 7 p.m. Friday, Sept. 3, at Apfel Wolfe Funeral Home, Janesville, and from 10 a.m. until the time of services Sept. 4 at the church.
Gregory Devoe Carter, 33, Beloit, died Sunday, Aug. 29, in Waupun. Arrangements are pending. Hansen-Gravitt Funeral Home, Beloit, is assisting the family.
Wallace R. "Wally" Hindes, 91, Janesville, died Wednesday, Sept. 1, at his home. Services will be at 11:30 a.m. Tuesday, Sept. 7, at Schneider Funeral Home & Crematory, Janesville. Visitation will be from 10:30 a.m. until the time of services Sept. 7 at the funeral home.
Kenneth W. Kirsch, DDS, 81, Janesville, died Tuesday, Aug. 31, at Oak Park Place, Janesville. Services will be at 11 a.m. Monday, Sept. 6, at Apfel-Ehlert Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Edgerton. Visitation will be from 10 a.m. until the time of services Sept. 6 at the funeral home.
Janet Peacock, 53, South Beloit, Illinois, died Aug. 16 at Beloit Memorial Hospital, Beloit. Celebration of life will be at 1 p.m., Sunday, Sept. 5, at Big Hill Park, Beloit. Hansen-Gravitt Funeral Home, Beloit, is assisting the family.
Cynthia Lee Tabbert, 56, Janesville, died Tuesday, Aug. 31, in Delavan. Arrangements are pending. Monroe Funeral Home, Delavan , is assisting the family.
Judith P. "Judi" Urban, 78, town of Johnstown, died Tuesday, Aug. 31, at home. Services will be at 6 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 7, at Henke-Clarson Funeral Home, Janesville. Visitation will be from 4 p.m. until the time of services Sept. 7 at the funeral home.
Marvin D. Willms, 83, East Troy, died Monday, Aug. 30, in Lake Geneva. Services will be at noon Friday, Sept. 3, at St. Paul's Lutheran Church, East Troy. Visitation will be from 11 a.m. until the time of services Sept. 3 at the church.
