Linda Ault, 73, Beloit, died Friday, Sept. 16, at Beloit Memorial Hospital, Beloit. Arrangements are pending. Brian G. Mark Funeral & Cremation Care, Beloit, is assisting the family.

Edna M. Chase, 70, Janesville, died Friday, Sept. 16, at Mercyhealth Hospital and Trauma Center, Janesville. Visitation will be from 1 to 3 p.m. Friday, Sept. 23, at Apfel Wolfe Funeral Home, Janesville.