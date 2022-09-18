Linda Ault, 73, Beloit, died Friday, Sept. 16, at Beloit Memorial Hospital, Beloit. Arrangements are pending. Brian G. Mark Funeral & Cremation Care, Beloit, is assisting the family.
Edna M. Chase, 70, Janesville, died Friday, Sept. 16, at Mercyhealth Hospital and Trauma Center, Janesville. Visitation will be from 1 to 3 p.m. Friday, Sept. 23, at Apfel Wolfe Funeral Home, Janesville.
Everett (Raymond) Fornecker, 98, Roscoe, Illinois, died Thursday, Sept. 15, in South Beloit, Illinois. Services will be at 10 a.m., Wednesday, Sept. 21, at St. Jude Catholic Church, Beloit. Visitation will be from 9 a.m. until the time of services Sept. 21 at the church. Hansen-Gravitt Funeral Home, Beloit, is assisting the family.
Betty Kanmore, 70, Beloit, died Saturday, Sept. 17, at University Hospital, Madison. Arrangements are pending. Hansen-Gravitt Funeral Home, Beloit, is assisting the family.
Dwayne Gary Oakes, 63, Beloit, died Wednesday, Sept. 14, at home. Arrangements are pending. Hansen-Gravitt Funeral Home, Beloit, is assisting the family.
Connie Sue (Blazier) Roberts, 57, Beloit, died Friday, Sept. 16, at home. Arrangements are pending. Hansen-Gravitt Funeral Home, Beloit, is assisting the family.
Orlando Lopez Rodriguez, 86, Delavan, died Thursday, Sept. 15, at Aurora Lakeland Medical Center, Elkhorn. Services will be at 11 a.m. Wednesday, Sept. 21, at Monroe Funeral Home, Delavan. Visitation will be from 10 a.m. until the time of services Sept. 21 at the funeral home.
Roger K. Smith, 93, Janesville, died Sept. 11 at Cedar Crest, Janesville. Private services will be held. Apfel-Ehlert Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Edgerton, is assisting the family.
Leslie M. Torkilson, 86, Clinton, died Thursday, Sept. 15, at Beloit Memorial Hospital, Beloit. No services will be held. Brian G. Mark Funeral & Cremation Care, Beloit, is assisting the family.
Joyce L. Warne, 81, Janesville, died Friday, Sept. 16, at home. Private services will be held. Schneider Funeral Home & Crematory, Janesville, is assisting the family.
