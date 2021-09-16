Harold "Dewey" Anderson, 81, Janesville, died Tuesday, Sept. 14, at Alden Meadow Park, Clinton. Services will be at 2 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 18, at Picha Funeral Home, Hillsboro. Visitation will be from 4 to 6 p.m. Friday, Sept. 17, at Henke-Clarson Funeral Home, Janesville.
Taylor E. Brandt, 23, Janesville, died at Mercyhealth Hospital and Trauma Center, Janesville. Services will be at 11 a.m. Tuesday, Sept. 21, at St. Mary Catholic Church, Milton. Visitation will be from 5 to 8 p.m. Monday, Sept. 20, at Albrecht Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Milton, and from 10 a.m. until the time of services Sept. 21 at the church.
Janet Marie (Rutledge) Goldwood, 75, Columbia City, Indiana, died Friday, Sept. 10, at Parkview Regional Medical Center, Fort Wayne, Indiana. Services will be at 2 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 2, at Columbia City American Legion. DeMoney-Grimes Funeral Home, Columbia City, Indiana, is assisting the family.
Karen Elizabeth (Havel) Hess, 66, Lake Geneva, died Sunday, Sept. 12, at home. Services will be at 5 p.m. Monday, Sept. 20, at Derrick Funeral Home, Lake Geneva. Services will be from 3 to 6 p.m. Sept. 20 at the funeral home.
George Mark, 90, Janesville, died Thursday, Sept. 16, at home. Services will be at 11 a.m. Friday, Sept. 24, at St. John Vianney Catholic Church, Janesville. Visitation will be from 9:30 a.m. until the time of services Sept. 24 at the church. Schneider Funeral Home & Crematory, Janesville, is assisting the family.
Glenn R. Reed, 87, town of Linn, died Wednesday, Sept. 15, in McHenry, Illinois. Services will be at 11 a.m. Monday, Sept. 20, at Our Redeemer Lutheran Church, Delavan. Visitation will be from 10 a.m. until the time of services Sept. 20 at the church. Steinke-Lazarczyk Family Funeral Home, Lake Geneva, is assisting the family.
Roger D. Schave, 77, Sullivan, died Tuesday, Sept. 14, in Fort Atkinson. Services will be at 5:30 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 23, at Schneider-Michaelis Funeral Home, Jefferson. Visitation will be from 4 p.m. until the time of services Sept. 23 at the funeral home.
