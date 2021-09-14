Donald R. Birschbach, 85, Janesville, died Monday, Sept. 13, at home. Services will be at 11 a.m. Friday, Sept. 24, at Nativity of Mary Catholic Church, Janesville. Visitation will be from 9:30 a.m. until the time of services Sept. 24 at the church. All Faiths Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Janesville, is assisting the family.
Rheta R. (Smith) Dwyer, 83, Manilla, Iowa, died Saturday, Sept. 11, at CHI Health Mercy Hospital, Council Bluffs, Iowa. Services will be at 11 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 16, at Ohde Funeral Home, Manning, Iowa. Visitation will be from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. Sept. 16 at the funeral home.
Joel M. Goodsir, 61, Janesville, died Friday, Sept. 10, at home. Arrangements are pending. Affordable Cremation & Funeral Service, Belvidere, Illinois, is assisting the family.
Raymond Thomas "Ray" Host Jr., 76, Lake Geneva, died Sept. 2 at Geneva Lake Manor, Lake Geneva. No services are planned. Derrick Funeral Home, Lake Geneva, is assisting the family.
Bernadette Mildred "Dette" (Cloft) Nikkel, 89, Lake Geneva, died Sept. 5 at Sage Meadow Senior Living, Lake Geneva. No services are planned. Derrick Funeral Home, Lake Geneva, is assisting the family.
