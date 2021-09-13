Renee Dawn Hamilton, 55, Janesville, died Monday, Sept. 13, at SSM Health St. Mary Hospital-Madison. Services will be at 4 p.m. Monday, Sept. 20, at Schneider Funeral Home & Crematory, Janesville. Visitation will be from 2 p.m. until the time of services Sept. 20 at the funeral home.
Mary Irwin, 59, Darien, died Sunday, Sept. 12, at Mercyhealth Hospital and Trauma Center, Janesville. Arrangements are pending. Schneider Funeral Home & Crematory, Janesville, is assisting the family.
Charles W. Mulder, 83, Delavan, died Monday, Sept. 13, at home. Services will be 11 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 18, at Our Redeemer Lutheran Church, Delavan. Visitation will be from 9 a.m. until the time of services Sept. 18 at the church. Monroe Funeral Home, Delavan, is assisting the family.
George F. Rogers, 63, Rockford, Illinois, formerly Beloit, died Monday, Sept. 13, at Swedish American Hospital, Rockford, Illinois. Arrangements are pending. Brian G. Mark Funeral & Cremation Care, Beloit, is assisting the family.
Janet Ruth, 88, Janesville, died Monday, Sept. 13, at home. No services are planned. Schneider Funeral Home & Crematory, Janesville, is assisting the family.
Carol A. Vesely, 88, Janesville, died Sunday, Sept. 12, at St. Elizabeth's Manor, Footville. Services will be at 11 a.m. Monday, Sept. 20, at Nativity of Mary Catholic Church, Janesville. Visitation will be from 10 a.m. until the time of services Sept. 20 at the church. Schneider Funeral Home & Crematory, Janesville, is assisting the family.
