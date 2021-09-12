Scott V. Francis, 42, Janesville, died Sunday, Sept. 12, at Agrace Center for Hospice & Palliative Care, Janesville. Arrangements are pending. Apfel Wolfe Funeral Home, Janesville, is assisting the family.
Gary J. Hill, 75, Janesville, died Friday, Sept. 10, at SSM Health St. Mary's Hospital-Janesville. Services will be at 6 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 15, at Apfel Wolfe Funeral Home. Visitation will be from 4 p.m. until the time of services Sept. 15 at the funeral home.
Kirk Hollenstein, 55, Beloit, died Wednesday, Sept. 8, at Beloit Memorial Hospital, Beloit. Celebration of life will be at 1 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 16, at Hanson's Hollow, Janesville. Daley Murphy Wisch & Associates Funeral Home & Crematorium, Beloit, is assisting the family.
Phyllis Jean C. Nelson, 92, Janesville, died Friday, Sept. 10, at Mercyhealth Hospital and Trauma Center, Janesville. Services will be at 11:30 a.m. Friday, Sept. 17, at Schneider Funeral Home & Crematory, Janesville. Visitation will be from 10 a.m. until the time of services Sept. 17 at the funeral home.
Jack David Street, 92, Beloit, died Sunday, Sept. 12, at Autumn Lake Healthcare Center, Beloit. Arrangements are pending. Hansen-Gravitt Funeral Home, Beloit, is assisting the family.
Jacqueline Wilson, 68, of Fort Wayne, Indiana, formerly Beloit, died Sept. 2 in Indiana. Arrangements are pending. Hansen-Gravitt Funeral Home, Beloit, is assisting the family.
