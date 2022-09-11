Ethel Ann Anderson, 97, Janesville, died Thursday, Sept. 8, at Oak Park Place, Janesville. Arrangements are pending. Schneider Funeral Home & Crematory, Janesville, is assisting the family.
Richard W. Cornwell, 81, Evansville, died Thursday, Sept. 8, at home. Visitation will be from 10 a.m. to noon Friday, Sept. 16, at Ward-Hurtley Funeral Home, Evansville.
Robert G. “Butch” Gutheridge, 63, Janesville, died Saturday, Sept. 10, at home. No services will be held. Albrecht Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Milton, is assisting the family.
Patricia K. King, 71, Janesville, died Friday, Sept. 9, at Mercyhealth Hospital and Trauma Center, Janesville. Services will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 17, at St. John Vianney Catholic Church, Janesville. Visitation will be from 4 to 6 p.m. Friday, Sept. 16, and from 10 a.m. until the time of services Sept. 17 at the church. Schneider Funeral Home & Crematory, Janesville, is assisting the family.
Mary Margaret Neal, 77, Edgerton, died Friday, Sept. 9, at Edgerton Hospital and Health Services, Edgerton. Services will be at 11 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 15, at Apfel-Ehlert Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Edgerton. Visitation will be from 9 a.m. until the time of services Sept. 15 at the funeral home.
Virginia L. Seefeldt, 87, Janesville, died Friday, Sept. 9, at Select Specialty Hospital, Madison. Arrangements are pending. Schneider Funeral Home & Crematory, Janesville, is assisting the family.
Betty Ann Swenson, 90, Evansville, died Friday, Sept. 9, at home. Services will be at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, Sept. 14, at Zion Lutheran Church, town of Center. Visitation will be from 4 to 7 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 13, at Henke-Clarson Funeral Home, Janesville.
Edward Allen Updike, 87, Janesville/Milton, died Wednesday, Sept. 7, at SSM Health St. Mary’s Hospital-Janesville. Services will be at a later date. Albrecht Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Milton, is assisting the family.
Linda L. Verdick, 72, Delavan, died Wednesday, Sept. 7, at OSF St. Luke Medical Center, Kewanee, Illinois. Arrangements are pending. Monroe Funeral Home, Delavan, is assisting the family.
