Ethel Ann Anderson, 97, Janesville, died Thursday, Sept. 8, at Oak Park Place, Janesville. Arrangements are pending. Schneider Funeral Home & Crematory, Janesville, is assisting the family.

Richard W. Cornwell, 81, Evansville, died Thursday, Sept. 8, at home. Visitation will be from 10 a.m. to noon Friday, Sept. 16, at Ward-Hurtley Funeral Home, Evansville.