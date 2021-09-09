Elizabeth Archambault, 89, Tucson, Arizona and formerly Footville, died Thursday, Sept. 9, in Beloit. Arrangements are pending. Apfel Wolfe Funeral Home, Janesville, is assisting the family.
Delton Raymond "Butch" Cashore, 81, Milton, died Aug. 22 at SSM Health St. Mary's Hospital-Madison. Memorial services will be at 1 p.m. Friday, Sept. 17, at Milton Lawns Memorial Park, Janesville. Albrecht Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Milton, is assisting the family.
Elizabeth J. "Betty" (Hofner) Chart, 93, East Troy, died Tuesday, Sept. 7, in Waukesha. Services will be at noon Saturday, Sept. 11, at St. Peter's Catholic Church, East Troy. Visitation will be from 10 a.m. until the time of services Sept. 11 at the church. Legacy Funeral Services, East Troy, is assisting the family.
John A. Davis Jr., 68, Janesville, died Sunday, Sept. 5, at Agrace Center for Hospice & Palliative Care, Janesville. Celebration of life will be at a later date. Schneider Funeral Home & Crematory, Janesville, is assisting the family.
Trenton J. Ott, 27, Janesville, died Tuesday, Sept. 7, in Janesville. Celebration of life will be from 3 to 6 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 14, at Apfel Wolfe Funeral Home, Janesville.
Cheri Lynn (Niles) Paul, 60, Milton, died Tuesday, Sept. 7, at Mercyhealth Hospital and Trauma Center, Janesville. Celebration of life will be from 5 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 15, at Henke-Clarson Funeral Home, Janesville.
Sign up for our Obituaries newsletter
Receive a daily list of obituaries delivered right to your inbox by 7 a.m. Monday-Friday.