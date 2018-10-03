Maynard A. Folts, 86, Beloit, died Monday at Beloit Memorial Hospital, Beloit. Arrangements are pending. Brian G. Mark Funeral Home, Beloit, is assisting the family.
Teresa Lynn Pope, 39, Edgerton, died Sunday at home. Private services will be held. Henke-Clarson Funeral Home, Janesville, is assisting the family.
Alfred M. Thorson Jr., 79, Elkhorn, formerly of Pell Lake, died Saturday at home. Services will be at 11 a.m. Saturday at St. Mary’s Catholic Church, McHenry, Illinois. Visitation will be from 10 a.m. until the time of services Saturday at the church.
