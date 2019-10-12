Marlene Beetstra, 82, Walworth, died Wednesday at home. Services will be at 11 a.m. Tuesday at First Presbyterian Church of Harvard, Harvard, Illinois. Visitation will be from 4 to 8 p.m. Monday at Toynton Funeral Home, Walworth, and from 10 a.m. until the time of services Tuesday at the church.
Esra James Walter, 89, Lake Geneva, died June 15 at home. Memorial services will be at 3 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 19, at Pioneer Estates, Lake Geneva. Steinke-Lazarczyk Family Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Lake Geneva, is assisting the family.