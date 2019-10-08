Fayette Gordon Hensley, 75, Milton, died Saturday at Edgerton Hospital and Health Services, Edgerton. Services will be at 10:45 a.m. Friday at Milton Lawns Memorial Park, Janesville. Visitation will be from 10 a.m. until the time of services Friday at the park. Albrecht Funeral Homes & Cremation Services, Milton, is assisting the family.

Carole D. Jackowski, 84, Janesville, died Saturday at home. Private services will be at a later date. Schneider Funeral Home & Crematory, Janesville, is assisting the family.

Kenneth D. Mellom Jr., 65, Janesville, died Sept. 13 at St. Elizabeth’s Home, Janesville. Memorial services will be at 2 p.m. Saturday at East Point Sportz Bar, Janesville.

Virginia M. “Ginger” Skaife, 73, formerly of Beloit and Janesville, died Sunday at Fair Oaks Rehabilitation and Health Care Center, South Beloit, Illinois. Services will be at 11 a.m. Friday at Whitcomb-Lynch Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Janesville. Visitation will follow services until 1 p.m. at the funeral home.

Dorothy M. Zimmerlee, 89, Milton, died Thursday at Mercyhealth Hospital & Trauma Center, Janesville. Services will be at a later date. Henke-Clarson Funeral Home, Janesville, is assisting the family.