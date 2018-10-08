Lois I. Berra, 93, Albany, died Saturday at Albany Oaks Assisted Living. Services will be at 11 a.m. Saturday at St. Peter’s Lutheran Church, Brodhead. Visitation will be from 5 to 8 p.m. Friday at D.L. Newcomer Funeral Home, Brodhead, and from 10 a.m. until the time of services Saturday at the church.
Edward C. Leahy, 85, Lake Geneva, died Friday at the Atrium Post Acute Center, Williams Bay. Services are pending with Steinke-Lazarczyk Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Lake Geneva.
Doris H. Wille, 91, Edgerton, died Sunday at Edgerton Care Center. Services will be at 11 a.m. Thursday at Apfel Ehlert Funeral Home & Cremation Service, Edgerton. Visitation will be from 10 a.m. until the time of services Thursday at the funeral home.
