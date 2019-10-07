Margaret A. McDade, 83, Janesville, died Saturday at Azura Memory Care, Beloit. Services will be at 11 a.m. Thursday at St. William Catholic Church, Janesville. Visitation will be from 9:30 a.m. until the time of services Thursday at the church. Schneider Funeral Home & Crematory, Janesville, is assisting the family.

Ruth I. Skrede, 93, Beloit, died Sunday at Mercy Health, Rockford. Arrangements are pending. Brian Mark Funeral Home, Beloit, is assisting the family.

Amelia Valadez, 81, Delavan, died Saturday at home. Services will be at 6 p.m. Friday at Monroe Funeral Home, Delavan. Visitation will be from 4 p.m. until the time of services Friday at the funeral home.