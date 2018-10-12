Francis H. James, 78, Janesville, died Thursday at home. Arrangements are pending. Whitcomb-Lynch Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Janesville, is assisting the family.
Patricia L. Mannheimer, 57, Beloit, died Sunday at home. A celebration of life will be at 2 p.m. Saturday at Hanson’s Bar, Janesville. All Faiths Funeral and Cremation Services, Janesville, is assisting the family.
