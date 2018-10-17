John T. “Jack” Gorey, 59, Fontana and Naperville, Illinois, died Saturday in Fontana. Services will be at 10:30 a.m. Saturday at Friedrich-Jones Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Naperville, Illinois. Visitation will be from 8:30 a.m. until the time of services Saturday at the funeral home.

Evalyn Dorothy Hagen, 100, Evansville, died Wednesday at Evansville Manor Nursing Home, Evansville. Services will be at noon Friday at Ward-Hurtley Funeral Home, Evansville. Visitation will be from 10 a.m. until the time of services Friday at the funeral home.

Eletha M. Kemmett, 94, Fontana, died Tuesday at Mercyhealth Hospital and Medical Center-Walworth, Lake Geneva. Services will be at 11 a.m. Saturday at Fontana Community Church, Fontana. Visitation will be from 10 a.m. until the time of services Saturday at the church.

Edwin R. Lasco, 91, Lake Geneva, died Sunday at home. Services will be at 3 p.m. Thursday at Steinke-Lazarczyk Funeral Home, Lake Geneva. Visitation will be from 1:30 p.m. until the time of services Thursday at the funeral home.

David John Matson, 61, Milwaukee, died Aug. 5 in Milwaukee. Services will be at 11 a.m. Saturday at Christ Episcopal Church, Delavan. Betzer Funeral Home, Delavan, is assisting the family.

Tom L. Plunkett, 74, town of Newark, died Monday at Beloit Memorial Hospital, Beloit. Arrangements are pending. Brian G. Mark Funeral Home, Beloit, is assisting the family.

James Duane Williams, 72, Milton, died Monday at University Hospital, Madison. Arrangements are pending. Albrecht Funeral Homes and Cremation Services, Milton, is assisting the family.

