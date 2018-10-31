Judith Ann Draeving, 73, Beloit, died Monday at home. Services will be at 10 a.m. Friday at Daley Murphy Wisch & Associates Funeral Home and Crematorium, Beloit. Visitation will be from 4 to 7 p.m. Thursday at the funeral home.
Joan Ellen Gibbs, 87, Evansville, died Saturday at Evansville Manor Nursing Home, Evansville. Services will be at 11:30 a.m. Friday at Ward-Hurtley Funeral Home, Evansville. Visitation will be from 10 a.m. until the time of services Friday at the funeral home.
Nancy J. McCann, 81, Janesville, died Sunday at home. Services will be at 11 a.m. Saturday at Nativity of Mary Catholic Church, Janesville. Visitation will be from 4 to 6 p.m. Friday at Schneider Funeral Home and Crematory, Janesville.
