Robert L. Dibble, 73, Milton, died Tuesday at home. Services will be at 11 a.m. Monday at St. Mary Catholic Church, Milton. Visitation will be from 2 to 5 p.m. Sunday at Henke-Clarson Funeral Home, Janesville, and from 10 a.m. until the time of services Monday at the church.
Virginia C. Essen, 92, Janesville, died Monday at Rock Haven Nursing Home, Janesville. Services will be at 6:30 p.m. Friday at Henke-Clarson Funeral Home, Janesville. Visitation will be from 5 p.m.until the time of services Friday at the funeral home.
Joseph B. Meehan, 88, Janesville, died Tuesday at SSM Health St. Mary’s Hospital-Madison. Services will be at 11 a.m. Monday at Peace Lutheran Church, Janesville. Visitation will be from 2 to 5 p.m. Sunday at Whitcomb-Lynch Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Janesville, and from 10 a.m. until the time of services Monday at the church.
LaNolla Narbone, 98, Clinton, died Tuesday at home. Arrangements are pending. Brian G. Mark Funeral Home, Beloit, is assisting the family.
GazetteXtra.com does not condone or review every comment. Read more in our Commenter Policy Agreement
Report comment abuse