Diana Lynn Carpenter, 58, Delavan, died Tuesday at Holton Manor Nursing Home, Elkhorn. Services will be at 11 a.m. Tuesday at Harvest Pointe Church, Delavan. Visitation will be from 10 a.m. until the time of services Tuesday at the church. Betzer Funeral Home, Delavan, is assisting the family.
Charles L. Ferguson, 82, Janesville, died Monday at home. Services will be at 11 a.m. Saturday at Good Shepherd Lutheran Church, Janesville. Visitation will be from 5 to 7 p.m. Friday at Schneider Funeral Home & Crematory, Janesville, and from 10 a.m. until the time of services Saturday at the church.
Ollie E. Perry, 87, Beloit, died Saturday at Agrace Center for Hospice & Palliative Care, Janesville. Services will be at 10:30 a.m. Thursday at Family Worship Center, Beloit. Visitation will be from 9:30 a.m. until the time of services Thursday at the church. Daley Murphy Wisch & Associates Funeral Home and Crematorium, Beloit, is assisting the family.
Robert J. “Bob” Quinn, 64, Beloit, died Monday in Janesville. Private services are planned. A celebration of life will be from 3 to 7 p.m. Thursday at Merrill & Houston Steak Joint, Beloit. Daley Murphy Wisch & Associates Funeral Home and Crematorium, Beloit, is assisting the family.
Darrell K. Stickney, 74, Delavan, died Monday at Aurora Lakeland Medical Center, Elkhorn. Private services will be held. Monroe Funeral Home, Delavan, is assisting the family.
