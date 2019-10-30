Lorraine E. Bauer, 82, Janesville, died Monday at Javon Bea Hospital, Rockford, Illinois. Arrangements are pending. Henke-Clarson Funeral Home, Janesville, is assisting the family.

James R. “Jim” Nordeng, 79, Janesville died Monday at Agrace Center for Hospice & Palliative Care, Janesville. Services will be at noon Monday at Whitcomb-Lynch Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Janesville. Visitation will be from 10 a.m. until the time of services Monday at the funeral home.

Larry A. Page, 74, Janesville, died Monday at SSM Health St. Mary’s Hospital-Madison. Services will be at 4 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 9, at Whitcomb-Lynch Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Janesville. Visitation will be from 2 p.m. until the time of services Nov. 9 at the funeral home.

Mary E. Peschl, 79, Janesville, died Sunday at Mercyhealth Hospital and Trauma Center, Janesville. Services will be at a later date. All Faiths Funeral Home, Janesville, is assisting the family.

Wilbert R. “Roger” Wakefield, 83, Janesville, died Monday at home. Services will be at 11 a.m. Saturday at First Lutheran Church, Janesville. Visitation will be from 9:30 a.m. until the time of services Saturday at the church. Whitcomb-Lynch Funeral Home & Cremation Services is assisting the family.

Howard Edward Wallace, 94, Brodhead, died Monday at home. Services will be at 11 a.m. Friday at Bethlehem Lutheran Church, Brodhead. Visitation will be from 9:30 a.m. until the time of services Friday at the church. Everson Funeral Home, Brodhead, is assisting the family.