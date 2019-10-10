Robert H. Diamond Sr., 92, East Troy, died Oct. 2 in Cape Coral, Florida. Services will be at noon Monday, Oct. 21, at Legacy Funeral Services, East Troy. Visitation will be from 10 a.m. until the time of services Oct. 21 at the funeral home.

Ann M. Hill, 84, Janesville, died Sunday at Oak Park Place, Janesville. No services are planned. Albrecht Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Milton, is assisting the family.

Dorothy E. Stuckey, 78, Janesville, died Wednesday at home. Services will be at 12:30 p.m. Monday at Whitcomb-Lynch Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Janesville. Visitation will be from 10:30 a.m. until the time of services Monday at the funeral home.