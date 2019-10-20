Carrie M. Barrenger, 90, Evansville, died Friday at Evansville Manor Nursing Home. Services will be at noon Friday at Ward-Hurtley Funeral Home, Evansville. Visitation will be from 10 a.m. until the time of services Friday at the funeral home.

Darlene A. Brown, 85, Janesville, died Friday at home. Services will be at 11 a.m. Wednesday at St. Patrick’s Catholic Church, Janesville. Visitation will be from 5 to 7 p.m. Tuesday at the Whitcomb-Lynch Funeral Home & Cremation Services and from 10 a.m. until the time of services Wednesday at the church.

Gary J. Hamre, 72, Janesville, died Friday at Mercyhealth Hospital and Trauma Center, Janesville. Services will be at 11 a.m. Friday at Henke-Clarson Funeral Home, Janesville. Visitation will be from 5 to 7 p.m. Thursday and from 10 a.m. until the time of services Friday at the funeral home.

Marian E. Kuehne, 93, Janesville, died Wednesday at Oak Park Place, Janesville. Services will be at 11:30 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 2, at Schneider Funeral Home & Crematory, Janesville. Visitation will be from 10 a.m. until the time of services Nov. 2 at the funeral home.

Mary A. “Muzzy” McIntyre, 65, Edgerton, died Wednesday at home. Services will be at 2 p.m. at Apfel Ehlert Funeral Home & Cremation Service, Edgerton. Visitation will be from noon until the time of services at the funeral home.

Beth Agnes Miller-Stoll, 69, Madison, died Thursday at UW-Hospital, Madison. No services are scheduled. Albrecht Funeral Homes & Cremation Services, Edgerton, is assisting the family.

Virginia “Ginny” Mills, 88, Janesville, died Friday at home. Schneider Funeral Home & Crematory, Janesville, is assisting the family.

Ruth Ann Risseeuw, 68, Darien, died Saturday at home. Services are pending. Monroe Funeral Home, Delavan, is assisting the family.

Randall Settersten, 57, Janesville, died Wednesday at home. Services will be at 11 a.m. Wednesday, Oct. 23 at St. John Vianney Catholic Church, Janesville. Schneider Funeral Home & Crematory, Janesville, is assisting the family.