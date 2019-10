Michael Dreher, 77, Lake Geneva, died Saturday at home. Services will be at 1 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 12, at Derrick Funeral Home, Lake Geneva. Visitation will be from 11 a.m. until the time of services Oct. 12 at the funeral home.

Shawn Smith, 54, Verona, died Tuesday at UW Hospital, Madison. Arrangements are pending. Schneider Funeral Home & Crematory, Janesville, is assisting the family.