Darlene A. Brown, 85, Janesville, died Friday at home. Services will be at 11 a.m. Wednesday at St. Patrick’s Catholic Church, Janesville. Visitation will be from 5 to 7 p.m. Tuesday at Whitcomb-Lynch Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Janesville, and from 10 a.m. until the time of services Wednesday at the church.

Mary A. “Muzzy” McIntyre, 65, Edgerton, died Wednesday at home. Services will be at 2 p.m. Saturday at the Apfel Ehlert Funeral Home & Cremation Service, Edgerton. Visitation is from noon until the time of services Saturday at the funeral home.

Kimberly Ann Neuenschwander, 43, Evansville, died Thursday at home. Services will be at 2 p.m. Saturday at Ward-Hurtley Funeral Home, Evansville. The visitation will be 11 a.m. until the time of services Saturday at the funeral home.