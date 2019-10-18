Sandra Kay (Risch) Balas, 72, Edgerton, died Thursday at home. Arrangements are pending. Apfel-Ehlert Funeral Home & Cremation Service, Edgerton, is assisting the family.

Marilyn A. Boyd, 80, Elkhorn, died Thursday at home. Private services will be at Mount Pleasant Cemetery in Tibbets. Haase-Lockwood & Associates Funeral Home and Crematory is assisting the family.

Lois Lee, 86, Delavan, died Thursday at Golden Years, Lake Geneva. Services will be at 11 a.m. Tuesday at Delavan United Methodist Church, Delavan. Visitation will be from 9:30 a.m. until the time of services Tuesday at the church. Monroe Funeral Home, Delavan, is assisting the family.

Daisy Nelson, 77, Beloit, formerly of Chicago, died Wednesday at home. Services will be at 11 a.m. Thursday at St. Basil/Visitation Catholic Church, Chicago. Visitation will be from 10 a.m. until the time of services Thursday at the church. Hansen-Gravitt Funeral home, Beloit, is assisting the family.