Rose M. Goetz, 64, Milton, died Sunday at home. Private services will be held at a later date in Hayward. Albrecht Funeral Homes & Cremation Services, Milton, is assisting the family.
Benjamin L. Griswold, 97, Minocqua, died Saturday at home. Arrangements are pending with Brian G. Mark Funeral Home, Beloit.
Merilyn Mitchell, 74, Milton, died Friday at Mercyhealth Hospital and Trauma Center, Janesville. Services will be at noon Friday at CrossPointe Community Church, Milton. Visitation will be from 10 a.m. until the time of services Friday at the church. Albrecht Funeral Homes & Cremation Services, Milton, is assisting the family.
Rollin K. “Rollie” Wescott, 90, Janesville, died Friday at St. Elizabeth Nursing Home, Janesville. Services will be at 1 p.m. Wednesday at Schneider Funeral Home & Crematory, Janesville. Visitation will be from 11 a.m. until the time of services Wednesday at the funeral home.
