Maxine T. Cox, Clinton, 93, died Thursday at Willowick Assisted Living, Clinton. Services will be at 11 a.m. Wednesday at First Congregational Church, Janesville. Visitation will be from 10 a.m. until the time of services Wednesday at the church. Schneider Funeral Home & Crematory, Janesville, is assisting the family.

Kenneth E. Dean, 75, Janesville, died Sept. 27 at home. Services will be at 6 p.m. Wednesday at Whitcomb-Lynch Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Janesville. Visitation will be from 5 p.m. until the time of services Wednesday at the funeral home.

Duane H. Edwards, 67, Gordon died Tuesday at home. Services will be at 11 a.m. Tuesday at Schneider Funeral Home & Crematory, Janesville. Visitation will be from 4 to 6 p.m. Monday at the funeral home.

William E. “Bill” Miller Jr., 71, formerly of Sharon and Milton, died Thursday at Agrace Hospice and Palliative Care, Janesville. Services will be at 11 a.m. Tuesday at St. Catherine’s Catholic Church, Sharon. Visitation will be from 4 to 6 p.m. Monday at Albrecht Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Milton, and from 10 a.m. until the time of services Tuesday at the church.