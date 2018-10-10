James “Mike” Baker, 73, Edgerton, died Monday at home. Services will be at 11 a.m. Saturday at Faith Community Church, Janesville. Visitation will be from 9 a.m. until the time of services Saturday at the church. Henke-Clarson Funeral Home, Janesville, is assisting the family.
Betty L. (Hull) Cooper, 91, Janesville, died Tuesday at Cedar Crest, Janesville. Arrangements are pending at Henke-Clarson Funeral Home, Janesville.
Henry L. Johnson, 64, Sharon, died Monday at home. Services will be at 11 a.m. Saturday at Our Redeemer Lutheran Church, Delavan. Visitation will be from 9 a.m. until the time of services Saturday at the church. Monroe Funeral Home, Delavan, is assisting the family.
Theresa Los, 97, Elkhorn died Tuesday at home. Services will be at 11 a.m. Saturday at Delavan Christian Reformed Church, Delavan. Visitation will be from 9 a.m. until the time of services Saturday at the church. Haase-Lockwood & Associates Funeral Homes and Crematory, Elkhorn, is assisting the family.
Charles D. Nolan, 67, Orfordville, died Monday at Mercyhealth Hospital and Trauma Center, Janesville. Services will be at 11 a.m. Saturday at Orfordville Lutheran Church, Orfordville. Visitation will be from 9 a.m. until the time of services Saturday at the church.
Debbie Lynn (Plock) Thiel, 59, Rockford, Illinois, died Monday at home. Visitation will be from 5 to 6:30 p.m. Thursday at Hansen-Gravitt Funeral Home, Beloit.
John A. Todd, 61, Janesville, died Friday at Mercyhealth Hospital and Trauma Center, Janesville. Services will be at 11 a.m. Tuesday at St. Patrick’s Catholic Church, Janesville. Visitation will be from 4 to 6 p.m. Monday at Whitcomb-Lynch Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Janesville, and from 10 a.m. until the time of services Tuesday at the church.
Robert S. Waesco Jr., 64, Delavan, died Monday at Mercyhealth Hospital and Trauma Center, Janesville. No services are planned. Whitcomb-Lynch Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Janesville, is assisting the family.
