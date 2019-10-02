Annie Matilda Brown, 86, Beloit, died Sunday at Mercyhealth Hospital and Trauma Center, Janesville. Services will be at noon Saturday at New Zion Baptist Church, Beloit. Visitation will be from 11 a.m. until the time of services Saturday at the church. Hansen-Gravitt Funeral Home, Beloit, is assisting the family.

Brian O. Comstock, 86, Janesville, died Monday at home. Services will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 12, at Henke-Clarson Funeral Home, Janesville. Visitation will be from 5 to 7 p.m. Friday, Oct. 11, and from 10 a.m. until the time of services Oct. 12 at the funeral home.

Kim J. Isherwood Sr., 73, Delavan, died Tuesday at Aurora Lakeland Medical Center, Elkhorn. Arrangements are pending. Monroe Funeral Home, Delavan, is assisting the family.

Edward P. Leahy, 46, town of Lyons, died Friday at Geneva Lake Manor, Lake Geneva. Services will be at 2 p.m. Thursday at St. Joseph’s Catholic Cemetery, Richmond, Illinois. Steinke-Lazarczyk Family Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Lake Geneva, is assisting the family.