Michael J. Fitzgerald, 73, died Sunday at Sienna Crest, Fort Atkinson. Services are pending at Schneider-Michaelis Funeral Home, Jefferson.

Bonnie G. Hawkins, 78, Elkhorn, died Sept. 23 at Aurora Lakeland Medical Center, Elkhorn. Services will be at 7 p.m. Thursday at Derrick Funeral Home, Lake Geneva. Visitation will be from 4 to 7 p.m. Thursday at the funeral home.

Catherine P. Kitelinger, 93, Footville, died Saturday at Oak Park Place, Janesville. Services will be at noon Thursday at St. Augustine Catholic Church, Footville. Visitation will be from 4 to 6 p.m. Wednesday at Schneider Funeral Home & Crematory, Janesville, and from 11 a.m. until time of services Thursday at the church.

Rita Ann Koch-Leasure, 87, town of Delavan, died Wednesday at home. Services will be at 2:30 p.m. Thursday at St. Peter’s Church, East Troy. Visitation will be from 1 p.m. until the time of services Thursday at the church. Legacy Funeral Home, East Troy, is assisting the family.

Dorothy J. Marks, 72, Jefferson, formerly of Edgerton, died Sunday at Stoughton Hospital, Stoughton. Private services are planned. Apfel-Ehlert Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Edgerton, is assisting the family.

Stanley E. Miller, 82, Edgerton, died Sunday at home. Services will be at 1 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 12, at Albrecht Funeral Homes & Cremation Services, Edgerton. Visitation will be from 10 a.m. until the time of services Oct. 12 at the funeral home.

Ruby J. Scoviak, 86, Clinton, died Monday at home. Arrangements are pending at Brian Mark Funeral Home, Beloit.