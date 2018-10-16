John E. “Jack” Carlson, 83, Janesville, died Sunday at home. Services will be at noon Friday at First Lutheran Church, Janesville. Visitation will be from 11 a.m. until the time of services Friday at the church. Daley Murphy Wisch & Associates Funeral Home and Crematorium, Beloit, is assisting the family.
Paulette “Polly” Ann Christensen, 63, Beloit, died Saturday at home. Services will be at 10:30 a.m. Friday at Our Savior’s Lutheran Church, Beloit. Visitation will be from 4 to 8 p.m. Thursday at Daley Murphy Wisch & Associates Funeral Home and Crematorium, Beloit, and from 9:30 a.m. to 10:15 a.m. Friday at the church.
Richard Parker, 79, Janesville, died Sunday at Rock Haven Nursing Home, Janesville. Private services are planned. Schneider Funeral Home and Crematory, Janesville, is assisting the family.
Glenn A. Stach, 95, died Sunday at Golden Years Assisted Living, Lake Geneva. Arrangements are pending. Steinke-Lazarczyk Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Lake Geneva, is assisting the family.
Timothy Van Marter, 57, Beloit, died Monday at home. Arrangements are pending. Brian G. Mark Funeral Home, Beloit, is assisting the family.
Phillip C. Wilke, 74, Lake Geneva, died Sunday at Artisan Assisted Living, Lake Geneva. Arrangements are pending. Steinke-Lazarczyk Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Lake Geneva, is assisting the family.
