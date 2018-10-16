John E. “Jack” Carlson, 83, Janesville, died Sunday at home. Services will be at noon Friday at First Lutheran Church, Janesville. Visitation will be from 11 a.m. until the time of services Friday at the church. Daley Murphy Wisch & Associates Funeral Home and Crematorium, Beloit, is assisting the family.

Paulette “Polly” Ann Christensen, 63, Beloit, died Saturday at home. Services will be at 10:30 a.m. Friday at Our Savior’s Lutheran Church, Beloit. Visitation will be from 4 to 8 p.m. Thursday at Daley Murphy Wisch & Associates Funeral Home and Crematorium, Beloit, and from 9:30 a.m. to 10:15 a.m. Friday at the church.

Richard Parker, 79, Janesville, died Sunday at Rock Haven Nursing Home, Janesville. Private services are planned. Schneider Funeral Home and Crematory, Janesville, is assisting the family.

Glenn A. Stach, 95, died Sunday at Golden Years Assisted Living, Lake Geneva. Arrangements are pending. Steinke-Lazarczyk Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Lake Geneva, is assisting the family.

Timothy Van Marter, 57, Beloit, died Monday at home. Arrangements are pending. Brian G. Mark Funeral Home, Beloit, is assisting the family.

Phillip C. Wilke, 74, Lake Geneva, died Sunday at Artisan Assisted Living, Lake Geneva. Arrangements are pending. Steinke-Lazarczyk Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Lake Geneva, is assisting the family.

GazetteXtra.com does not condone or review every comment. Read more in our Commenter Policy Agreement

  • Keep it clean. Comments that are obscene, vulgar or sexually oriented will be removed. Creative spelling of such terms or implied use of such language is banned, also.
  • Don't threaten to hurt or kill anyone.
  • Be nice. No racism, sexism or any other sort of -ism that degrades another person.
  • Harassing comments. If you are the subject of a harassing comment or personal attack by another user, do not respond in-kind. Use the "Report comment abuse" link below to report offensive comments.
  • Share what you know. Give us your eyewitness accounts, background, observations and history.
  • Do not libel anyone. Libel is writing something false about someone that damages that person's reputation.
  • Ask questions. What more do you want to know about the story?
  • Stay focused. Keep on the story's topic.
  • Help us get it right. If you spot a factual error or misspelling, email newsroom@gazettextra.com or call 1-800-362-6712.
  • Remember, this is our site. We set the rules, and we reserve the right to remove any comments that we deem inappropriate.

Report comment abuse