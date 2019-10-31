James J. “Jim” Brady, 76, Milton, formerly of East Dubuque, Illinois, died Saturday at home. Services will be at 11 a.m. Friday at Miller Funeral Home, East Dubuque, Illinois. Visitation will be from 9:30 a.m. until the time of services Friday at the funeral home.

Brittany J. Chapman, 33, Janesville, died Friday at Javon Bea Hospital, Rockford, Illinois. Memorial services will be from 2 to 6 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 16, at Riley’s Sports Bar & Grill, Janesville. Schneider Funeral Home & Crematory, Janesville, is assisting the family.

Rose H. Kirmsse, 39, Waupaca, formerly of Pell Lake, died Saturday at home. Services will be at 11:30 a.m. Monday at Sugar Creek Lutheran Church, Elkhorn. Visitation will be from 10 a.m. until the time of services Monday at the church. Haase-Lockwood & Associates Funeral Homes and Crematory, Elkhorn, is assisting the family.

Vivian M. Kowalski, 89, Janesville, died Tuesday at home. Private services will be held. Schneider Funeral Home & Crematory, Janesville, is assisting the family.

Robert O. Lee, 80, Edgerton, died Tuesday at Skaalen Nursing and Rehabilitation Center, Stoughton. Services will be at noon Monday at East Koshkonong Lutheran Church. Visitation will be from 10 a.m. until the time of services Monday at the church. Albrecht Funeral Homes & Cremation Services, Edgerton, is assisting the family.

Enrique A. Ramirez, 19, Beloit, died Thursday, Oct. 24, in Beloit. Arrangements are pending. Brian Mark Funeral Home, Beloit, is assisting the family.