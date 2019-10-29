Shirley A. Black, 83, Delavan, died Thursday at Mercyhealth Hospital and Medical Center, Walworth. Services will be at 11 a.m. Saturday at Our Redeemer Lutheran Church, Delavan. Visitation will be from 10 a.m. until the time of services Saturday at the church. Betzer Family Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Delavan, is assisting the family.

Kalani Alexis Burke, infant daughter of Ashton Kay Wetley and Jarrett Patrick Burke, Beloit, died Oct. 20 at Beloit Memorial Hospital, Beloit. Memorial services will be from 1 to 3 p.m. Saturday at Hansen-Gravitt Funeral Home, Beloit.

John Travis “JT” Burke-Northrop, 42, Beloit, died Oct. 20 in Beloit. Memorial services will be at 3 p.m. Sunday at Hansen-Gravitt Funeral Home, Beloit. Visitation will be from 1 p.m. until the time of services Sunday at the funeral home.

Russell Dale Campbell, 69, Allen’s Grove, died Saturday at home. Services will be at 4 p.m. Saturday at Delavan United Methodist Church, Delavan. Visitation will be from 2 p.m. until the time of services Saturday at the church. Betzer Funeral Home, Delavan, is assisting the family.

Mary Jo Kinkade, 49, Delavan, died Thursday at St. Joseph’s Hospital, Milwaukee. Private services were held. Betzer Family Funeral Home, Delavan, assisted the family.

Owen G. “Ole” Olson, 84, Beloit, died Sunday at Beloit Memorial Hospital, Beloit. Services will be at 2 p.m. Friday at Daley Murphy Wisch & Associates Funeral Home and Crematorium, Beloit. Visitation will be from 1 p.m. until the time of services Friday at the funeral home.