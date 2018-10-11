Carolyn Allen, 97, Edgerton, died Tuesday in Cambridge. Private services will be held. Albrecht Funeral Homes and Cremation Services, Edgerton, is assisting the family.
Thomas S. Lattomus, 80, Janesville, died Saturday in Racine. Services will be at 5 p.m. Monday at Trinity Episcopal Church, Janesville. Visitation will be from 3:30 p.m. until the time of services Monday at the church. Whitcomb-Lynch Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Janesville, is assisting the family.
Michael C. McCann, 79, Janesville, died Monday at home. Services will be at 11 a.m. Monday at Mount Calvary Lutheran Church, Janesville. Visitation will be from 4 to 6 p.m. Sunday at All Faiths Funeral Home, Janesville, and from 9:30 a.m. until the time of services Monday at the church. All Faiths Funeral and Cremations Services, Janesville, is assisting the family.
Julie L. (Lattomus) Yuhas, 57, Beloit, died Tuesday at Mercyhealth Hospital and Trauma Center, Janesville. Services will be at 5 p.m. Monday at Trinity Episcopal Church, Janesville. Visitation will be from 3:30 p.m. until the time of services Monday at the church. Whitcomb-Lynch Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Janesville, is assisting the family.
